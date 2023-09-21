NewsBlaze: Armenian terror operation stopped by Azerbaijan leads to ceasefire

NewsBlaze, a US-based portal, has published an article, entitled “Armenian terror operation stopped by Azerbaijan leads to ceasefire”.
News.Az republishes the article by President of the US-Azerbaijan Cultural Foundation Nurit Greenger.
The 2nd Karabakh War between Azerbaijan and Armenia ended with an armistice ceasefire Statement, signed on November 9, 2020. However, Armenia’s intransigence continues regardless, which forced Azerbaijan to take action against Armenian terror operations.
In the past 48 hours, newly-placed Armenian landmines in the Karabakh region killed 3 Azerbaijani civilians and seven military personnel. Azerbaijan’s determined actions have brought the two sides to declare a ceasefire and Armenia to agree to adhere to the 2020 Ceasefire Statement clauses.
The trilateral Statement was signed by Ilham Aliyev, the President of Azerbaijan, Nikol Pashinyan, the Prime Minister of Armenia and Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia and Arayik Harutyunyan, the president of the self-declared “Republic of Artsakh” also agreed to an end of hostilities.
Subsequent to signing the Statement all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region from 00:00, 10 November 2020 Moscow time ended.
Terms of the Trilateral Statement
The parties to the nine-clause Trilateral Statement signed it in good faith. However, this good faith has turned sour and hostilities have never really ended.
Casual observers must pay attention to the ceasefire Statement’s following two clauses:
Clause #4, the peacemaking forces of the Russian Federation shall be deployed concurrently with the withdrawal of the Armenian troops. The peacemaking forces of the Russian Federation will be deployed for five years, a term to be automatically extended for subsequent five-year terms unless either Party notifies about its intention to terminate this clause six months before the expiration of the current term.
Clause #6, the Republic of Azerbaijan shall guarantee the security of persons, vehicles and cargo moving along the Lachin Corridor in both directions.
Armenia Back to Its Provocation
Not only did Armenia not comply with Clause #4 of the ceasefire Statement, “the peacemaking forces of the Russian Federation shall be deployed concurrently with the withdrawal of the Armenian troops,” on September 19, 2023, on the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha road, in the Khojavand* region, an Azerbaijani vehicle exploded on an anti-tank landmine, planted by Armenia’s armed forces reconnaissance-subversion saboteur groups, present in Azerbaijan’s territory where a temporary Russian peacekeeping contingent is deployed. Subsequent to this provocation, 2 Azerbaijani civilians were killed.
Armenian Terror Operation
On the same very same day, Azerbaijan’s vehicles carrying the Ministry of Internal Affairs military personnel, dispatched to the area of the aforementioned terror act, exploded over landmines also placed by the Armenian saboteurs, on a new road tunnel in Taghaverd* village of Khojavend region.
The explosion killed four Azerbaijani military personal policemen and others were injured. This incident was followed by another landmine explosion in which three more Azerbaijani military personal policemen were killed.
On the same day, Armenia’s shelling into the city of Shusha killed an Azerbaijani civilian. All in all three Azerbaijani civilians and seven policemen were killed by Armenia’s hostilities.
Such acts of terror are a testimony to Armenia’s intentional and ongoing terrorism policy against Azerbaijan.
Taghavard
Azerbaijan Launches ‘anti-terror’ Operation in Nagorno-Karabakh
This outcome was foreseeable.
On Tuesday, September 19, 2023, Azerbaijan launched a military operation against the breakaway in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, warning that if Armenia does not remove all her military personnel from Karabakh, it would “continue [this operation] until the end.” At the same time, Azerbaijan urges Armenian separatists to finally surrender.
Azerbaijan’s military personal killed on September 19, 2023, when their vehicles exploded on an Armenian planted landmine in the Karabakh Region of Azerbaijan
The remnants of the vehicle after exploding on an Armenian laid landmine, September 19, 2023 – Photo: Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry