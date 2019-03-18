Next meeting of OPEC+ countries may be rescheduled

The Ministerial Meeting of OPEC+ countries scheduled for April may be canceled, Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Khalid Abdulaziz Al-Falih said at a press conference on the results of the 13th meeting of the OPEC/non-OPEC JMMC in Baku, Trend reports.

"We discussed all the important issues at today's meeting in Baku and I see no reason in holding a meeting in April," the minister said.

The minister stated that the meeting may be postponed until may.

The 13th meeting of the OPEC/non-OPEC Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) was held in Baku March 18. A day before the JMMC meeting, Baku hosted the 27th meeting of the Joint Technical Commission.

The meeting participants discussed the current state of the oil market, existing problems and other issues.

The event then featured a presentation on the pace of oil market development, and the report of the Joint Technical Commission on production figures for February.

