NFL: Bengals spark playoff hopes after win over Chargers

The Cincinnati Bengals revived their playoff hopes with a pair of crucial fourth-down touchdowns in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

On fourth-and-2, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow found wide receiver Tee Higgins streaking behind the defense for a 42-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 27-20 with 2:53 left in the third quarter, News.Az reports, citing ESPN. One possession earlier, the Bengals scored another touchdown on fourth down. That was a 4-yard pass to Ja'Marr Chase for the team's first points of the game.Earlier in the contest, Cincinnati was searching for answers. The Bengals trailed by 18 points at halftime, matching the third-largest deficit in coach Zac Taylor's six-year tenure.The surge was notable for the team's postseason hopes. Coming into the week, Cincinnati players acknowledged that a loss to the Chargers would all but squelch their chances of making the playoffs.Cincinnati's star pairing produced another big primetime moment. Chase wriggled open for a 17-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Joe Burrow in what has turned into a very improbable game. After trailing by 21 points early in the third quarter, Cincinnati has scored three straight touchdowns.

