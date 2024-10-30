NFL: Lions' Jameson Williams escapes arrest for gun possession; police investigation underway

+ ↺ − 16 px

US police are investigating why Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams was not arrested after being found with a concealed weapon during a traffic stop.

The traffic stop reportedly took place after midnight on Oct. 8, only two weeks before his two-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances, News.Az reports, citing US media. Officers stopped a car driven by Williams' brother for speeding near Connor and Jefferson Avenue in Detroit, police told Channel 7. During the encounter, his brother informed police that two guns were in the vehicle — one was registered to him and was in the backseat, while the other, registered to Williams, was found under the football player's seat.While Williams' brother had a concealed pistol license (CPL), Williams himself did not.Williams was then told by police that he was going to be taken into custody for carrying a concealed weapon. Body camera footage showed Williams repeatedly identifying himself, saying, “I play for the Lions, bro,” but the officer maintained that Williams’ status would not affect his arrest decision.After being handcuffed and placed in a patrol car, a supervisor was called to the scene. When a sergeant arrived, he quickly recognized Williams and then made some phone calls with higher-ranking officials.At first it looked like it Williams was going to be taken to jail, but after further discussions, the sergeant was evidently directed to release him from custody.“You’re a (expletive) hero. Thank you so much,” the sergeant can be heard saying while on the phone in the footage obtained by Channel 7. Williams was freed, his gun was returned and a police report was not written.In light of the incident, the Detroit Police Department submitted a warrant request to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office for Williams, who now could face a charge of carrying a concealed weapon in a motor vehicle.Williams’ attorney stated that both men were cooperative during the traffic stop and emphasized that the firearms were legally registered, according to the report. The Lions issued a statement acknowledging the incident and confirming that they are keeping the league informed as the investigation unfolds.

News.Az