NFL: Three-time Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams signs with Detroit Lions

Three-time Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams is joining the Detroit Lions, his agent, Kevin Conner, has confirmed.

Adams will start on the practice squad with the expectation that he'll eventually be elevated to the Lions' 53-man roster, News.Az reports, citing ESPN. The Tennessee Titans released Adams in October, honoring the request he made to the team. He had signed with the Titans in July after he was released by the Seattle Seahawks in March.While with the Titans, Adams played a total of 20 snaps in three games, including two in his Titans debut against the New York Jets in Week 2.A veteran of eight NFL seasons, Adams was selected sixth overall by the Jets in 2017 and spent his first three seasons with New York, during which he was selected to two of his three Pro Bowls and earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2018.The Seahawks traded for Adams in 2020, sending two first-round picks to the Jets, and then made him the NFL's highest-paid safety a year later with a four-year, $70 million extension.Adams, 29, made his third straight Pro Bowl during his debut season with the Seahawks while setting a record for defensive backs with 9.5 sacks, but he hasn't recorded a sack since then.Injuries plagued Adams during his four seasons with Seattle and he missed 33 of a possible 67 regular-season games with the franchise.

