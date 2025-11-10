Yandex metrika counter

Niagara Falls lit up in colors of Azerbaijan - VIDEO

Niagara Falls lit up in colors of Azerbaijan - VIDEO
Photo: Screen grab

Niagara Falls, one of the world’s most famous natural wonders, was illuminated in the colors of Azerbaijan’s national flag on November 9 in celebration of Azerbaijan's State Flag Day.

The stunning display, shared by Azerbaijan's Embassy in Canada, featured the blue, red, and green hues of Azerbaijan’s flag reflected on the majestic falls, News.Az reports.


