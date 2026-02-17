Nigeria probes Temu over data protection concerns

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nigeria’s data protection regulator has launched an investigation into Chinese-owned e-commerce platform Temu over suspected violations of data protection laws, officials said.

The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) said concerns about Temu’s data-processing practices triggered the probe. These include alleged online surveillance, unclear data handling practices, cross-border data transfers, and potential breaches of data minimisation rules, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

NDPC head Vincent Olatunji said companies processing personal data could face penalties if violations are confirmed.

The investigation comes as global scrutiny of Temu’s rapid international expansion increases. According to the regulator, the platform processes data from around 12.7 million Nigerian users and roughly 70 million daily users worldwide.

Temu, owned by Nasdaq-listed PDD Holdings, has grown quickly in Nigeria through its app-based marketplace offering heavily discounted consumer goods. The company has not yet publicly responded to the investigation.

News.Az