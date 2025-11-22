Nihat's life is in your hands: His Mother is seeking help!

+ ↺ − 16 px

Samira Orucova, a single mother, is urgently seeking financial assistance for her 5-year-old son, Nihat, who has been diagnosed with severe autism, News.Az reports.

In a heartfelt appeal to the public, she shares the challenges she faces in providing the necessary medical treatment for her son due to limited financial means.

Speaking to Lent.az, the mother says that she is raising her 5-year-old child on her own: "At first, we didn't notice anything unusual with Nihat after he was born. We thought he was just a child who was slow to talk, like some others. But over time, his behavior became increasingly concerning. He started having speech difficulties, excessive fear, hyperactivity, and problems with comprehension. After taking him to a doctor, it was confirmed that he has autism, specifically the severe form known as Kanner's autism."

As a single mother, Samira Orucova is struggling to meet her family's basic needs while also covering Nihat's medical expenses. She explains that the costs of treatment are a heavy burden on her already limited income:

"My son is in pain and needs long-term therapy. Each course of treatment costs 300 manat. Nihat is falling behind other children his age and doesn’t respond to his surroundings. Recently, his disability was officially recognized, and he was granted a monthly allowance of 205 manat. However, this amount, along with my small salary, is not enough to cover his ongoing treatment. I am turning to the kindness of our people for help. Any assistance, no matter how small, will make a difference."

Samira Orucova has also shared her bank card details and contact number:

Kapital Bank: 5239.1517.3928.6964 (Account holder: Samira Orucova)

Contact number: 070-525-62-03.

News.Az