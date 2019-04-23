Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Bodrum opens its doors to 'celebrate life' on April 15

+ ↺ − 16 px

Combining nature and luxury with the most impressive panoramic view of the Bodrum Peninsula, Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Bodrum opens its doors on April 15 for the 2019 season.

Created by entrepreneur Jack Penrod over 20 years ago on Miami Ocean Drive with the motto 'celebrate the life', the Nikki Beach concept offers a high level of entertainment and enjoyment with the high-energy philosophy. Nikki Beach brand, which has formed 'Tell Only Your Best Friends' mantra, began to host its guests in Bodrum three years ago. Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Bodrum opens its doors in the new season on April 15.

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Bodrum presents a memorable holiday to its guests who want to enjoy a wonderful sea holiday with personalized accommodation services, villas, each with its own private pool, luxury pool parties lasting all day, unique gastronomic experience in award-winning restaurants, spa facilities that turn enjoyment into peace and impressive sunset and premium services in Sunset Lounge.

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Bodrum offers the most pleasurable moments of life such as music, food, entertainment, fashion with Nikki Beach Resort & Spa’s universally recognized unique service approach.

Unforgettable 'moments' in a magical atmosphere

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Bodrum resembles a white paradise with its charming decoration and modern style. Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Bodrum welcomes its guests in 76 spacious villa suites with sea view and 4, 6, 7 bedroom options, in Roof Top, Sunset Lounge and in Tone Gym and Nikki Spa offering service 24/7. In addition to the unique facilities in all rooms, most rooms have a private pool, terrace or garden. Decorated with peaceful colors and lighting, villas offer a holiday of your dreams with their design in harmony with nature. The rooms are equipped with an optional entertainment wall, My Bar, LED lighting and large bathrooms, which are tailored to your personal preferences. Featuring a private pool and terrace, Lifestyle Villa & Lounge has 4 large bedrooms on its first floor. On the ground floor, it has a spacious lounge where you can host elite parties, VIP events and unforgettable entertainment. With its contemporary atmosphere, relaxing decoration, a bar with exquisite cocktails and a large open-air patio with a private pool, you can sip your drink and enjoy the moment accompanied by the stunning panoramic view of sunset in Torba Bay. You can enjoy the sun at Nikki Beach's unique daytime pool parties, or enjoy the sea in a private area away from the crowds at Family Beach in the turquoise waters of the Aegean.

Taking a step towards happiness at Nikki Beach

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Bodrum, which has become one of the most popular seaside wedding destinations in Turkey since the day it was opened, makes you experience the ceremony you have dreamed of with an atmosphere beyond your dreams. From the magnificent sea view to a country wedding on lush grass, or on the pier with sea under your feet, Nikki Beach is at your service with its elegant wedding concepts. Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Bodrum offers special options for couples planning to marry in the summer of 2019 with meticulously prepared wedding packages where you want to step into happiness.

Nikki Beach Global celebrates its 20th anniversary

Nikki Beach, which operates in three business branches: the beach club, hotels & resorts and the lifestyle & fashion department, celebrates its 20th birthday this year. Nikki Beach, which has hosted a 12-day beach house pop-up event at the Boulevard de la Croisette in Cannes, France for seventeen years, will hold a special event at the Cannes International Film Festival in May to celebrate its 20th anniversary. The 20th Anniversary Celebration dinner which will take place on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 will be hosted by Jack and Lucia Penrod and continue with a cocktail party. After the celebration at Cannes, Nikki Beach venues around the globe will host the 20th anniversary celebrations.

Exclusive tabletop book and Nikki Beach house scent & fragrances collection for the 20-year anniversary

We have collaborated with the Assouline publishing house for an exclusive tabletop book to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Nikki Beach. The book was written by Forbes' luxury life writer, Jim Dobson. The book, which will be published with the slogan "Celebrate the Life", contains the detailed story of the brand, special anecdotes and beautiful photographs of the last 20 years.

In addition, Nikki Beach collaborated with 12.29 to develop its own home fragrance collection consisting of room sprays and room fragrances. The Nikki Beach fragrance was named "Saint Tropez", one of the brand's most popular beach club locations. Dawn Goldworm from 12.29 describes the "Saint Tropez" fragrance, which she created exclusively for Nikki Beach, as "brilliant as a beach day with the touch of a juicy lychee and a wet melon, as fresh as the blue sky with its soft musky odor, and sexy like a skin that the sun touches with amber and creamy vanilla". A newly designed website www.nikkibeach.com will be launched in the 20th anniversary, and the collection of books and House fragrances will be available on the website.

Awards to Nikki Beach Resort & Spa in its second year

Nikki Beach, which introduced Turkey to the concept of luxury beach club, has hosted numerous guests from many countries, including the world's jet setters since it was opened in 2016. Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Luxury, with its personalized services, was awarded as the "Stylish Luxury Hotel of the Year" by Luxury Travel Guide. Shane Green (Resort Rescue), Marianela Pereyra (Resident Beach Expert), Claire Newell (Travel Specialist), Antonio Cuellar (Luxury Accommodation Photographer) and the Luxury Travel Guide in-house team are on the jury of the award which is determined by the distinguished figures.

The Haute Grandeur Global Hotel Excellence Awards has awarded Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Bodrum in 4 categories

Haute Grandeur Global Hotel Excellence Awards, one of the world's leading prestigious award platforms for hotels that offer special experiences to its guests, has awarded Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Bodrum in 4 categories. Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Bodrum was granted awards in “Best Beach Hotel in Turkey”, “Best Lifestyle Hotel in Turkey”, “Best Rooftop View Hotel in Turkey” and “Best Suite Hotel in Turkey” categories.

About Nikki Beach Global:

Bringing together the elements of music, food, entertainment, fashion, film and art, entrepreneur Jack Penrod introduced the world to the first luxury beach club concept, the Nikki Beach, in 1998. Celebrating its 20th anniversary today, Nikki Beach has become a world-class luxury lifestyle and accommodation company with 14 beach clubs, 4 hotels and resorts, a lifestyle unit including fashion boutiques and magazines, special events and a non-profit 501c3 charity division called Nikki Cares.

Places you can experience the Nikki Beach: Miami Beach, Florida, USA; Saint Tropez, France; Saint Barth, Caribbean; Marbella, Spain; Koh Samui, Thailand; Mallorca, Spain; Ibiza, Spain; Porto Heli, Greece; Monte Carlo, Monaco; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Bodrum, Turkey; Versilia, Italy; Barbados, Caribbean and Costa Smeralda, Italy.

Nikki Beach has a pop-up event area during the Cannes Film Festival. During the summer, it serves its guests in a pop-up lounge by the sea in Porto Cervo, Italy. Hotels & Resorts Group has facilities in Koh Samui, Thailand; Porto Heli, Greece; Bodrum, Turkey; Dubai and the United Arab Emirates.

News.Az