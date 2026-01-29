Nikol Pashinyan: The "Karabakh movement" must be closed once and for all

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has declared that the so-called “Karabakh movement” must be closed permanently, signaling a firm political shift toward accepting new regional realities and advancing long-term peace in the South Caucasus.

“We must close the theme of the 'Karabakh movement' once and for all,” stated Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in a public statement, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to the mutual recognition of each other's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and political independence on the basis of the 1991 Almaty Declaration. Therefore, this issue should be closed once and for all,” Pashinyan emphasized.

The Prime Minister stated that he would keep this policy line under strict control and called on the citizens of Armenia to accept this new reality as the foundation for regional peace.

News.Az