Nikon unveils ZR, compact full-frame cinema camera

Nikon has announced the launch of the ZR, the smallest model in its Z CINEMA series.

Featuring a full-frame sensor, the camera is designed for cinema, high-end productions, and professional creators, Nikon Corporation said in a statement, News.Az reports.

The ZR combines Nikon’s imaging expertise with technologies from RED Digital Cinema, a Nikon subsidiary, to deliver high-quality filmmaking solutions.

The ZR, equipped with a full-frame sensor, features R3D NE, a new video recording file format based on RED's R3D RAW video recording codec and developed exclusively for Nikon cameras. It uses color science and exposure standards of RED cameras to ensure accurate color matching. Furthermore, it offers two base ISO sensitivities, ISO 800 and ISO 6400, and a broad dynamic range of 15+ stops to deliver the ultimate in image quality in a variety of situations. Internal recording of up to 6K/59.94p video is also supported.

In addition, with uncompromising attention to audio capabilities, it's the world's first camera to support 32-bit float audio recording with both built-in and external microphones. The built-in microphone, powered by Nokia's OZO Audio, offers five pickup patterns for high-quality audio recording. Despite its highly visible large 4.0-inch monitor, it is the lightest model in this Z CINEMA series at approximately 540 g, enabling high-quality film production, even with a minimal system. What's more, the short flange focal distance of 16 mm, the shortest among full-frame cameras and a feature of the Nikon Z mount, enables the use of a wide variety of lenses.

Nikon will continue to pursue a new dimension in optical performance while meeting users' needs, contributing to the development of imaging culture that includes the field of cinema, with the hope of expanding possibilities for imaging expression. Filmmakers and content creators can expect great things from this new synergy between Nikon and RED.

