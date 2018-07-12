Nine arrested over events in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nine persons have been arrested over the July 10 events in the Azerbaijani city of Ganja, the Prosecutor General’s Office, the Interior Ministry and the State S

Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General Zakir Garalov, Interior Minister Colonel General Ramil Usubov and Head of the State Security Service Madat Guliyev on Thursday held an expanded meeting with members of the investigative group set up over the events in Ganja and reviewed the reports on the work done, according to APA.

Nine of those involved in carrying out a bloody incident in Ganja have been captured and put on remand, reads the statement.

Heads of the concerned state bodies have given additional instructions to intensify the investigation to identify and arrest all the accomplices and strengthen the search operations.

After the meeting, Prosecutor General Zakir Garalov, Interior Minister Ramil Usubov and Head of the State Security Service Madat Guliyev attended a memorial ceremony for Colonel Ilgar Balakishiyev and Colonel-Lieutenant Samad Abbasov, who had been killed during the prevention of gross violation of public order in Ganja on July 10 by religious radicals. On behalf of Azerbaijan’s president, they expressed their condolences to the families and relatives of the deceased police officers.

