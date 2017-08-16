Nine new WOSM members get their certificates and flags

The first day of the 41st World Scout Conference 2017 which been held in Baku Congress Center, 14-18 August 2017, recognized nine new the World Organization of Scout Movement (WOSM) members.

There are Aruba, Curacao, Palestine, Seychelles, Sao Tome & Principe, Myanmar, Timor Leste, San Marino, and Guinea Bissau. The Chairperson of the World Scout Committee, Joao Armando Goncalves, accompanied with the WOSM Secretary General, Ahmed Alhendawi, presented the certificate and WOSM flag to each representative of the new WOSM members.

Out of nine new WOSM members, only Seychelles who did not come, so the WOSM Africa Regional Director Frederic Kama Kama, came to the stage and received the certificate and WOSM flag on behalf of the Seychelles Scouts.

