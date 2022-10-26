Nizami Ganjavi International Center contributes to increasing importance of Azerbaijan on global scale: Former ICESCO chief

The Nizami Ganjavi International Center contributes to the increasing importance of Azerbaijan on a global scale, Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri, former Director General of Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO, formerly ISESCO), said on Wednesday in Baku.

He made the remarks while speaking at a press conference dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, News.Az reports.

Altwaijri noted that the Nizami Ganjavi International Center has yielded great results over these 10 years through the support of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

