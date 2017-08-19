No Azerbaijanis were killed or injured in Batumi blast - Consul General
- 19 Aug 2017 08:43
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 124600
- Society
- Share https://news.az/news/no-azerbaijanis-were-killed-or-injured-in-batumi-blast-consul-general Copied
“There are no Azerbaijanis among those who were killed or injured in a blast in Batumi,” said Azerbaijan`s Consul General in Batumi, Georgia, Rashad Ismayilov.
As a result of a powerful explosion at a liquid gas filling station in Batumi four surrounding houses burned and several others were damaged.
News.Az