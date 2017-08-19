Yandex metrika counter

No Azerbaijanis were killed or injured in Batumi blast - Consul General

“There are no Azerbaijanis among those who were killed or injured in a blast in Batumi,” said Azerbaijan`s Consul General in Batumi, Georgia, Rashad Ismayilov.

As a result of a powerful explosion at a liquid gas filling station in Batumi four surrounding houses burned and several others were damaged.

