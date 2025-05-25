No date set yet for next round of Iran-U.S. nuclear talks, senior Iranian diplomat says

Iran and the United States have yet to finalize a date and location for the next round of negotiations on Tehran’s nuclear program, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated, News.Az informs via TASS.

"So far, there is no certainty about the next round of talks," the Iranian foreign ministry quoted him as saying.

According to the top Iranian diplomat, Tehran is holding talks "patiently and calmly." He once again reiterated that his country will not refuse from its rights to enrich uranium in peaceful purposes.

The fifth round of Iran-US nuclear talks was held in Rome on May 23. Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi, who is mediating the negotiating process, said that the talks yielded "some but not conclusive progress." Following the Rome consultations, Araghchi said that Tehran and Washington are preparing for another round of talks and hope to reach positive results in a couple of meetings.