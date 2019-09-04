No incident during OSCE monitoring on Azerbaijan-Armenia state border

+ ↺ − 16 px

The ceasefire monitoring exercise on the Line of Contact, on the Azerbaijan and Armenia state border in the direction of Tovuz district, held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on September 4, ended without incident, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, the personal representative’s field assistants Ghenadie Petrica and Simon Tiller carried out the monitoring from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Mihail Olaru, Martin Schuster and Ognjen Jovic carried out the monitoring from the other side of the border.

News.Az

News.Az