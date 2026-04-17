Ilham Aliyev, Syria’s al-Sharaa discuss gas exports via Türkiye - PHOTO

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Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Ahmed al-Sharaa, Transitional President of the Syrian Arab Republic, in Antalya on Friday to discuss prospects for expanding cooperation between the two countries across various sectors.

During the meeting, both sides noted that concrete steps have been taken to develop bilateral relations following political changes in Syria, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

They also underlined the importance of cooperation in the energy sector, highlighting plans to export Azerbaijani gas to Syria via Turkish territory. The leaders said the project would contribute to Syria’s energy security and support broader economic development.

The two sides further exchanged views on the future of bilateral relations and other issues of mutual interest, stressing the importance of reciprocal visits and high-level contacts in strengthening ties.

They expressed concern over ongoing regional tensions and emphasised the need for resolving conflicts through diplomatic means.

Aliyev and al-Sharaa also recalled previous meetings, including during the Syrian leader’s visit to Azerbaijan last year and at the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum. President Aliyev invited al-Sharaa to visit Azerbaijan, an invitation which was accepted.

News.Az