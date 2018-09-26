Yandex metrika counter

No incident during OSCE monitoring on contact line of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops

The monitoring was held under the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office

The OSCE monitoring held in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Gadabay district at the line of contact between the troops of Azerbaijan and Armenia on Sept. 26 passed without incidents, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

The monitoring was held under the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.

News.Az 


