No incident during OSCE monitoring on contact line of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops

The ceasefire monitoring exercise on the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, held Tuesday in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, ended without incident.

The monitoring was held in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

The Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzey Kasprzyk, his field assistants Mihail Olaru and Simon Tiller carried out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative's field assistants Ghenadie Petrica and Ognjen Jovic carried out the monitoring exercise on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.

News.Az

