No legal violations registered during electoral process in Azerbaijan - Kazakh parliamentary delegation

On February 8, the observation mission of the Parliament of Kazakhstan held a press conference on the outcomes of the snap presidential election in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

During his address, Aidos Sarym, the head of the delegation, stated that he and his observation team closely monitored the voting process in Baku, Sumgayit, and the surrounding areas. He affirmed that there were no legal violations during the electoral process. “Voters cast their ballots with enthusiasm, and we observed a high voter turnout.”

"It is gratifying that the elections were held for the first time across all sovereign territories of Azerbaijan," he stressed.

News.Az