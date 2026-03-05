No oil tankers transited the Strait of Hormuz today, data shows
Source: Xinhua
The war in the Middle East appears to have completely stopped the flow of oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz.
Zero oil tankers transited the critical waterway on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing CNN.
That’s down from three oil and chemical tankers that went through the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday.
By comparison, 65 oil and chemical vessels went through the Strait of Hormuz on February 27, the final day before the war started and vessels started getting attacked and insurers dropped maritime coverage.
“You’re seeing the strait get bottled up. It’s hard for vessels to get in or out,” an oil industry official told CNN today.
By Faig Mahmudov