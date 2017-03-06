No positive change in Saudi political approaches: Iran FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says Saudi Arabia has made no positive change in its political approaches and is still escalating tensions in the Middle East.

“We see no positive development in the political behavior of Saudi officials and they are still fueling tensions in the region through their policies and stances instead of taking advantage of the present grounds for dialogue and interaction,” Zarif said in an interview with ISNA on Sunday.

He said the Saudis had pinned their hopes on the “negative atmosphere” created about Iran before the July 2015 landmark nuclear agreement between Iran and the P5+1 group of countries and said, “Unfortunately, some regional countries were very enthusiastic about that pressure and the negative atmosphere.”

However, after the signing of the nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), these regional states made great efforts to restore the previous conditions, he added.

Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council - the United States, France, Britain, Russia and China - plus Germany signed the JCPOA on July 14, 2015 and started implementing it on January 16, 2016.

Under the nuclear agreement, Iran undertook to put limitations on its nuclear program in exchange for the removal of nuclear-related sanctions imposed against Tehran.

Zarif said Iran’s neighboring countries would soon come to a conclusion that “such policies and pressure on Tehran would bear no results and that negotiations with Iran would be the best way” to solve regional issues.

“Iran is a well-wishing country in the region and is keen to cooperate and negotiate with regional countries,” the top Iranian diplomat pointed out.

News.Az

