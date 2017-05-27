No provocation attempts made during Baku 2017

+ ↺ − 16 px

"There were no provocation attempts during the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games."

Head of Azerbaijan’s State Security Service Lieutenant-General Madat Guliyev told reporters in Baku May 27 that preventive measures to ensure security were taken a year before the Games, and there was joint cooperation with intelligence agencies of other states, according to AzVision.

He noted that the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku were successful.

“Security was ensured during the Games. Instructions of the Azerbaijani president were fulfilled and special security measures were taken,” Guliyev said.

The 4th Islamic Solidarity Games were held in Baku May 8-22.

News.Az

