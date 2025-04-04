No signals from Europe about willingness for talks with Putin - Kremlin

No signals from Europe about willingness for talks with Putin - Kremlin

Moscow has not received any signals from Europe about willingness for dialogue or talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"There have been no signals yet," Peskov stated, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Earlier, the "coalition of the willing" agreed that at least one European leader should speak to Russia, the Finnish leader, Alexander Stubb, said. "France or UK should be the one to speak to Putin," he specified.

Stubb has previously said that European countries broached the topic of restoring contact with Russia at a summit of the "coalition of the willing" in Paris, adding that the dialogue should be coordinated between all parties. He did not, however, provide a date for the potential future conversation.

News.Az