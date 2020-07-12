Azerbaijan has no territorial losses: Defense Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Attempts by the Armenian armed forces to seize the Azerbaijani Army’s positions were resolutely suppressed and no territory was lost, said Vagif Dargahli, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

The spokesperson dismissed Armenian media reports on the alleged seizure of the Azerbaijani army’s positions by the Armenian side.

Dargahli stressed that the operational situation is under control of the Azerbaijani Army.

News.Az