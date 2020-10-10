No timeframe for humanitarian ceasefire regime defined, says Jeyhun Bayramov

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Reflection of basic principles in the third article of the Moscow statement, in fact, envisages a schedule of withdrawal of troops from occupied lands", said Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov at today's briefing.

“The document does not reflect the ceasefire term. It is difficult to say how long it will take ICRC’s efforts to exchange bodies and prisoners of war. The ICRC can provide information in this regard. Several hours have passed since the ceasefire was declared. After a while, we will make an accurate forecast,” the minister added.

News.Az

