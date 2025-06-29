Norris wins Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix

+ ↺ − 16 px

British McLaren driver Lando Norris won the 11th round of the Formula 1 World Championship - the Austrian Grand Prix, News.Az reports.

Norris' McLaren teammate, Australian Oscar Piastri, came in second, while Monegasque Charles Leclerc of Ferrari came in third.

The 12th round of the world championship will be held from July 4 to 6 at the Silverstone circuit in the UK.

