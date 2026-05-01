US reaffirms defense commitment to South Korea

A senior Pentagon official, speaking amid renewed debate over a potential force posture review, said the department does not comment on hypothetical adjustments to troop levels. However, the official stressed that U.S. forces in South Korea remain focused on deterrence and readiness, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The statement comes as questions circulate about the future of the roughly 28,500 U.S. troops stationed in South Korea, particularly following broader discussions in Washington about military deployments overseas.

The official reiterated that the alliance remains central to regional stability, adding that the United States’ commitment to the defense of South Korea is “unwavering.”

The U.S. maintains a significant military presence in the region as part of its long-standing security partnership with Seoul, designed to deter potential threats and support stability on the Korean Peninsula.

While some analysts have speculated about possible adjustments to troop levels as part of broader Indo-Pacific strategy updates, previous reports suggesting large-scale relocations have been denied or left unconfirmed by defense officials.

The latest comments highlight ongoing sensitivity around force posture decisions in Asia, where any potential changes are closely watched by regional allies and security observers.