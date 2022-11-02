North Korea fires 10 missiles in single day

+ ↺ − 16 px

North Korea on Wednesday fired at least 10 ballistic missiles in a single day apparently in retaliation to the ongoing combined air drills by South Korea and the US, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

According to the South Korean military, Pyongyang also fired its first missile into an area close to the South's territorial waters since the division of the peninsula more than seven decades ago.

"North Korea's missile launch, which marks the first time since the division of the peninsula, near our territorial waters south of the Northern Limit Line is very rare and intolerable," the agency reported citing a South Korean military statement.

Pyongyang fired at least 10 various types of missiles, including three short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs), off its west and east coasts Wednesday morning, according to the joint chiefs of staff.

"Our military vowed to respond firmly to this (provocation)," it added.

Later, the joint chiefs of staff confirmed that the South Korean military also responded and fired three air-to-surface missiles into the high seas north of the Northern Limit Line (NLL), a de facto maritime inter-Korean border dividing the two countries.

It's for the first time in seven decades that North Korea fired a missile that flew across the NLL.

Meanwhile, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Wednesday condemned North Korea’s latest missile fires and ordered its military to be ready against any further "provocations" by Pyongyang.

Yoon chaired an emergency meeting of the National Security Council and “noted that North Korea's provocation today was effectively a violation of our territory by a missile that crossed the NLL for the first time since the division," the agency cited a statement from his office.

News.Az