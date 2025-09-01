North Korea's Kim departs for China in armored train

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has left Pyongyang heading to China to participate in the “Victory Day” military parade in Beijing.

Kim left the North Korean capital on Monday evening onboard his armoured train, which is said to include a restaurant car serving fine French wines and dishes like fresh lobster, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The train's heavy protection means it travels slowly, and Kim's journey is expected to take up to 24 hours.

The "Victory Day" parade, which takes place on Wednesday, will see Kim rub shoulders with China's President Xi Jinping, Russia's Vladimir Putin and other world leaders - making it his first multilateral international meeting.