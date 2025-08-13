Putin, Kim Jong Un pledge closer ties ahead of Trump-Putin summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Aug. 12, vowing to “strengthen cooperation” just days before his scheduled meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Alaska.

According to the Kremlin, Putin shared details with Kim about the upcoming Aug. 15 talks with Trump, which the White House has framed as a preliminary “feel-out meeting” on ending the war in Ukraine. Kyiv and European leaders have voiced concern over any negotiations that exclude Ukraine, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

North Korean state media said the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepen ties under their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement. Moscow echoed that message, highlighting plans to expand “friendship, neighbourliness, and cooperation across all areas.”

The call comes as Ukrainian officials report North Korea has deployed 20,000–30,000 troops to Russia — an escalation from the 11,000 sent last year to Kursk Oblast — in support of Moscow’s war effort. Pyongyang has repeatedly pledged unconditional backing for Russia in Ukraine.

Putin has also recently spoken with leaders of China, Belarus, and India, seeking to consolidate support for Russia’s demands ahead of Friday’s summit.

