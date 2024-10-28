North Melbourne star Jaidyn Stephenson announces shock retirement from AFL at 25

+ ↺ − 16 px

North Melbourne star Jaidyn Stephenson has stunned the AFL community by announcing his retirement from the game at just 25 years old, despite having a contract for the upcoming season.

The 2018 Rising Star Award winner, who played 122 matches for Collingwood and North Melbourne, cited a loss of passion for the sport as the reason for his decision, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Taken with the sixth pick of the 2017 draft, Stephenson had a breakout season for the Magpies in 2018, kicking 38 goals, including two in Collingwood’s grand final loss to West Coast.But in 2019, he was banned for the final 10 games of the regular season and fined $20,000 after it was revealed he had placed bets on Collingwood games.After the 2020 season and 54 games for the Pies, Stephenson was moved on by Collingwood due to their salary cap issues, signing a five-year deal with North Melbourne.After the end of the 2021 season, Stephenson copped criticism after he fell off a mountain bike while drink and fractured his hip.However, Stephenson’s career had been on a downward slope in the past two seasons, seeing a huge drop off in productivity which saw him dropped to the VFL.He managed just 12 games for eight goals in 2024.

News.Az