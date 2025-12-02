Northeast US braces for major snowfall after Midwest storm

Most of the storm is anticipated to reach the region later on Monday, with the system predicted to form over the Gulf states before tracking up the eastern seaboard, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The bulk of the heavy snow is expected to taper off by Tuesday night, and conditions should improve by Wednesday.

The greatest snowfall totals are forecast for areas stretching from the Poconos to eastern Maine, where five to 10 inches of snow could accumulate between Monday night and Tuesday night. Higher-elevation regions of New England may receive more than a foot of snow.

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories across Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine.

It comes after many motorists and air travellers experienced significant disruption over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend from another winter storm over the midwest and Great Lakes region, with several large road crashes, hundreds of flights cancelled, and thousands more delayed.

On Saturday, Chicago’s O’Hare airport recorded 8.4in of snow, setting a record for the city’s snowiest November day since records began. Dozens of flights remained cancelled or delayed there into Monday, and commuting conditions were expected to remain dangerous in some areas well into Monday night. There was also snow in parts of Michigan, Indiana, Iowa, Missouri, Kansas and Nebraska.

Meteorologist Andrew Orrison told the Associated Press that snow in the Great Lakes region was tapering off, but the new storm was heading to the mid-Atlantic and north-east, with “significant” snowfall by Tuesday.

“It’s going to be the first snowfall of the season for many of these areas, and it’s going to be rather significant,” Orrison said. “The good news is that it does not look like the major cities at this point are going to be looking at any significant snowfall.”

The warning for coastal Maine was issued for Tuesday morning until Wednesday morning, stating that residents “should delay all travel if possible” due to snow.

Meanwhile, in New Hampshire, the Department of Transportation on Sunday invited residents to submit names for its second annual name-a-plow competition.

“Welcome to The Department of the Seven Snowplows, our winter twist on a classic tale. Hawthorne had gables. We have orange snowplows just waiting for the perfect name,” the department said on social media. Last winner’s top name was Ctrl-Salt-Delete.

With plowable snow expected to coat large parts of Pennsylvania, crews began to treat lanes along the 565-mile Pennsylvania Turnpike system on Monday, the agency’s press secretary, Marissa Orbanek, told the AP. Vehicle restrictions on many interstates in the eastern half of the state would be imposed at 5am on Tuesday. “We really prepare for snow all year long,” she said.