Norway welcomes progress on Azerbaijan-Armenia border delimitation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Norway welcomes the encouraging news on progress in the work towards border delimitation between Armenia and Azerbaijan, State Secretary to the Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs Eivind Vad Petersson said in a post on X, News.Az reports.

“We hope to see speedy further progress in this important work, aiming for results which will benefit both countries and the wider region,” Eivind Vad Petersson underlined.

The eighth meeting of the State Commission on State Border Delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the Commission on State Border Delimitation and Border Security between Armenia and Azerbaijan was held on April 19, 2024.

The sides tentatively agreed on the passage of certain segments of the border line directly between the settlements of Baganis (Armenia) - Baganys Ayrim (Azerbaijan), Voskepar (Armenia) - Ashagy Askipara (Azerbaijan), Kirants (Armenia) – Kheyrimli (Azerbaijan), and Berkaber (Armenia) - Gyzylhajily (Azerbaijan) to bring them in line with the legally justified inter-republican border that existed within the Soviet Union at the time of its collapse.





News.Az