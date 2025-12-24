Norwegian biathlete Sivert Bakken dies aged 27

+ ↺ − 16 px

Norwegian biathlete Sivert Guttorm Bakken has died at the age of 27, the International Biathlon Union (IBU) confirmed on Tuesday, describing the news as “impossible to comprehend.”

Bakken passed away while attending a training camp in Italy, according to the IBU. Norwegian broadcaster NRK reported that he was found dead in his hotel room in Lavazè, though no further details were immediately released, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The athlete had been working toward a place in Norway’s squad for the Milan–Cortina Winter Olympics, scheduled for next February. After stepping away from competition in 2022 due to myocarditis, a heart condition, Bakken made a determined return to the sport in 2024, once again competing at elite level.

His comeback was widely praised within the biathlon community as a symbol of resilience and perseverance.

IBU President Olle Dahlin said the organization was “deeply shocked and saddened” by Bakken’s sudden death.

“Sivert’s return to biathlon after a period of great hardship was a source of immense joy for everyone in the biathlon family,” Dahlin said. “His passing at such a young age is impossible to comprehend, but he will forever remain in our hearts.”

The IBU extended its condolences to Bakken’s family, friends, teammates and the wider Norwegian biathlon community.

Bakken recorded four World Cup victories from 31 starts and claimed the overall mass start title in the 2021–22 season, winning the small crystal globe in front of a home crowd at Holmenkollen in Oslo.

He was also the reigning European champion in the 10km sprint and the men’s relay, cementing his reputation as one of Norway’s most promising biathletes of his generation.

News.Az