Novo CEO warns 1.5M Americans use compounded GLP-1 drugs

Novo Nordisk CEO Mike Doustdar said on Monday that as many as 1.5 million people in the United States may be using compounded versions of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, highlighting how cheaper and unapproved alternatives have gained traction in the fast-growing obesity treatment market.

Speaking at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Doustdar said compounders recognized consumer behavior earlier than major drugmakers and were able to attract patients unwilling or unable to pay for branded medicines such as Novo’s Wegovy, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Novo has repeatedly warned about safety and quality risks tied to compounded and counterfeit GLP-1 products, many of which are sold online. Doustdar suggested price remains a key driver, noting that compounded GLP-1 drugs can cost around $199 per month, while branded treatments can run several hundred dollars without insurance.

“It’s not because one-and-a-half million patients prefer unsafe, knock-off versions,” he said, adding that compounders captured price-sensitive consumers the pharmaceutical industry struggled to reach.

Earlier this month, Novo launched a daily oral Wegovy pill in the U.S. with a starting cash price of $149 per month, a move aimed at expanding access and increasing competitiveness in the weight-loss market.

Doustdar emphasized that Novo differentiates between licensed telehealth providers and pharmacies it considers legitimate, and a separate group selling knock-off or counterfeit products. He said the rise of compounded versions has influenced Novo’s thinking on pricing and market access strategies.

