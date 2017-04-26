Novruz Mammadov accuses US politician of spreading false information

+ ↺ − 16 px

Novruz Mammadov, Deputy Head of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration, Chief of the administration’s foreign relations department, has accused American politician Scott Dworkin of spreading false information about it, according to AzVision.

“Another week went by as I waited. Yet you chose to remain silent. Apparently, spreading lies and slander was your day job. The likes of you are seemingly fond of such things – trying to shape the public opinion by targeting a certain individual and writing just about anything to that end,” Mammadov tweeted on April 26.

“Kauzlarich was also extremely delighted to read your lies. Given your problems with President Trump, I guess you find consolation in making up stories about people you don’t even know,” he added.

Last week Mammadov demanded an apology from American politician Scott Dworkin, who spread false information about him. The American politician claimed that Mammadov is the owner of 2 condos in the US.

“Here is my proposition on info you shared about me. Should you be able to prove that I am the owner of 2 condos in the US, I hereby announce that you will have one of them as a gift from me. Otherwise, you must apologize, that is if you have honor and dignity,” Mammadov tweeted on April 20.

