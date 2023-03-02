Yandex metrika counter

Now world is witnessing most serious East-West confrontation since the end of the Cold War: Azerbaijani President

  • Politics
  • Share
Now world is witnessing most serious East-West confrontation since the end of the Cold War: Azerbaijani President

The new world order is in the process of reshaping, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Summit-level Meeting of the NAM Contact Group in response to COVID-19 on post-pandemic global recovery in Baku, News.Az reports. 

"Now the world is witnessing the most serious East-West confrontation since the end of the Cold War, with repercussions for the remaining part of the world,” the head of state noted.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      