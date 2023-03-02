Now world is witnessing most serious East-West confrontation since the end of the Cold War: Azerbaijani President
The new world order is in the process of reshaping, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Summit-level Meeting of the NAM Contact Group in response to COVID-19 on post-pandemic global recovery in Baku, News.Az reports.
"Now the world is witnessing the most serious East-West confrontation since the end of the Cold War, with repercussions for the remaining part of the world,” the head of state noted.