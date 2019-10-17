Number of Azerbaijani population announced
As of September 1, 2019, the number of population of Azerbaijan stood at 10035351 people, up 53894 people or 0.5% from the beginning of the current year, APA reports citing the State Statistical Committee.
52.8 % of the population accounts for city residents, 47.2% for rural residents, also, 49.9% for men, 50,1% for women.
The population density is 116 people per square kilometer.
