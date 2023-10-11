Number of closed posts of Russian peacekeepers in Azerbaijan's Garabagh revealed

Since September 19, Russian peacekeepers have closed 6 observation and 15 temporary posts in Garabagh, the Russian Defense Ministry said, News.az reports.

“In connection with the disarmament of the armed formations of Garabagh, 6 observation posts and 15 temporary observation posts of Russian peacekeepers have been closed since September 19, 2023,” the statement says.

The Russian peacekeeping contingent is deployed on part of the territories of Azerbaijan in accordance with the Trilateral Statement dated November 10, 2020.





News.Az