Number of individuals ditching Armenian citizenship surges

The number of individuals ditching Armenian citizenship to get Russian citizenship is greatly increasing, the Armenian media reported Feb. 1.

Reportedly, 25,144 Armenians received Russian citizenship in 2017. The number of Armenians receiving Russian passports is growing every year.

Trend reports that according to the Armenian media, 22,264 Armenians became Russian citizens in 2016.

Meanwhile, 3,823 citizens applied for renunciation of Armenian citizenship in 2017.

In total, 15,000 citizens applied from 2012 to 2017 for renunciation of Armenian citizenship.

News.Az

