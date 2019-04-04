Number of judges to be increased by 200 persons in Azerbaijan

Number of judges to be increased by 200 persons in Azerbaijan

The number of judges will be increased in Azerbaijan, ONA reports.

This is indicated at the presidential order on “Deepening of reforms at the judiciary and legal system” approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

According to the Order, the total number of judges at the Courts of the Republic of Azerbaijan will increase by 200 persons in order to optimally reorganize the courts' performances, to improve the quality of justice trials and shortens the trial period of the court cases.

News.Az

