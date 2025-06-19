Number people injured in Iran’s latest strikes on Israel rises to 89

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of people injured in the latest wave of strikes on Israel from Iran has risen to 89, according to Israel’s emergency service Magen David Adom (MDA).

Rocket impacts around Tel Aviv and in the south of the country have left three people seriously hurt, while two others are in a moderate condition, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Medics say many of those wounded suffered blast and shrapnel injuries.

