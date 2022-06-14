Nur-Sultan to host next round of Syria talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

The next round of the Astana-format Syrian peace talks will be held in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan on June 15-16, a Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesman told journalists on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing Kazakh media.

Spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov said that all negotiating parties have already confirmed their participation in the talks.

“All parties to the Astana process on Syria have confirmed their participation in the talks to be held in the capital of Kazakhstan on June 15-16. Delegations from the guarantor countries: Russia, Turkiye and Iran, as well as the Syrian government and the Syrian armed opposition will take part,” he said.

According to the spokesman, the Russian delegation will be headed by Russia's Special Presidential Envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentiev, and Turkiye will be represented by Selcuk Unal, Foreign Ministry’s Director General of Multilateral Relations. The Iranian delegation will take part as well, it will be headed by Ali Asghar Khaji, the country's foreign minister's senior advisor for political affairs.

News.Az