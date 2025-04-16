Nvidia faces $5.5 billion hit as US tightens China export rules

+ ↺ − 16 px

Microchip maker Nvidia said it would be hit with $5.5bn (£4.2bn) in costs after the US government tightened export rules to China.

The chip manufacturing giant, which has been at the heart of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, will require licences to export its H20 AI chip to China, which has been one of its most popular, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The rules come amid an escalating trade war between the US and China, with both countries introducing steep trade tariffs on each other covering various goods.

Nvidia shares plunged almost 6% in after-hours trading.

Nvidia announced on Tuesday that the US government had told it last week that the H20 chip required a permit to be sold to China, including Hong Kong.

The tech giant said federal officials had advised them the licence requirement "will be in effect for the indefinite future".

"The [government] indicated that the license requirement addresses the risk that the covered products may be used in, or diverted to, a supercomputer in China," Nvidia said.

News.Az