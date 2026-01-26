Nvidia invests $2B in CoreWeave to boost data center buildout

The companies said the deeper collaboration is aimed at accelerating CoreWeave’s infrastructure expansion to meet rising demand for AI and high-performance computing workloads, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Chinese officials earlier told the country’s largest technology companies, including Alibaba Group Holding, that they can begin preparing orders for Nvidia’s H200 artificial intelligence chips, signalling that Beijing is close to formally approving imports of key components needed to run advanced AI systems.

Regulators have recently granted in-principle approval for Alibaba, Tencent Holdings and ByteDance to move to the next stage of preparations for potential purchases, according to people familiar with the matter. The sources said the companies are now cleared to discuss details such as the quantities they would require, speaking on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private.

As part of the approval process, Beijing is expected to encourage the firms to purchase a certain volume of domestically produced chips, the people said, although no specific quota has yet been set.