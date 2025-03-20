Nvidia to spend hundreds of billions on US chipmaking, CEO Huang tells FT

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: ) will spend hundreds of billions of dollars on U.S.-made chips and electronics components over the next four years, CEO Jensen Huang said in an interview with the FInancial Times, News.az reports

Huang said Nvidia will procure “probably half a trillion dollars worth of electronics in total” over the next four years, and that the company sees itself manufacturing “several hundred billion of it here in the U.S.

Huang told the FT that Nvidia was now able to manufacture its latest systems through U.S. suppliers such as TSMC (NYSE:) and Foxconn, and that he saw a growing competitive threat from Chinese electronics giant Huawei.

Huang’s comments mirror commitments from several other major tech CEOs to spend more money in the U.S. and wean off foreign supply chains in compliance with President Donald Trump’s America-first policies. Earlier in March, Apple (NASDAQ:) had vowed to spend hundreds of billions of dollars to bolster its U.S. operations.

Shifting supply chains also come as Trump imposes steep trade tariffs on several major U.S. trading partners, sending local firms scrambling to find alternative supply chains.

Huang told the FT that he believed the Trump administration could support the U.S. AI industry, and that Nvidia’s Blackwell line of chips were being produced in the U.S.

TSMC- a major Nvidia supplier- has invested heavily in its U.S. production capacity, with a bulk of its investment coming under the Biden-era CHIPs act.

Huang had earlier this week unveiled Nvidia’s next-generation line of AI chips, called Vera Rubin.

