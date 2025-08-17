NYT: Putin Demands return of official status to russian language in Ukraine at meeting with Trump

+ ↺ − 16 px

At the summit in Alaska, Russian President Vladimir Putin put forward demands for guarantees that the Russian language will again become official in Ukraine, News.Az reports citing the New York Times.

It is noted that Putin, discussing with American leader Donald Trump the issue of settling the Russian-Ukrainian conflict in Alaska, put forward demands to ensure guarantees that the Russian language will again become official in Ukraine, and that Orthodox churches will be provided with security.

Let us recall that on August 15, Putin and Trump held talks in Anchorage. The leaders met at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base. The leaders' narrow-format talks in the "three by three" format lasted 2 hours and 45 minutes. The Russian side was represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and presidential aide Yuri Ushakov. The United States was represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the US leader's special representative Steven Witkoff.

News.Az