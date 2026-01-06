Off-duty Hong Kong officer arrested over assault claim

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hong Kong police have arrested an off-duty officer accused of assaulting fellow officers who responded to a noise complaint at a residential flat in Tsing Yi, authorities said on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old man was detained on suspicion of attacking officers who arrived at the flat around 1 a.m. on Sunday. Police said he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol at the time, News.Az reports, citing SCMP.

Initial investigations confirmed that the suspect is a serving police officer. He has since been reassigned to administrative duties and suspended from carrying a firearm while the case is under review.

The man is being investigated on charges of assaulting police officers, obstructing officers in the execution of their duties, and failing to carry identification documents. He has been released from custody but ordered to report to a police station next month.

The case is being handled by the Kwai Tsing regional crime unit. Police said they would take firm action against any officers found to have broken the law.

